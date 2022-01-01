Happy New Year!

Well, fight fans. We made it (sort of). Another year is in the books. We may have experienced some serious setbacks with COVID-19, but at least we witnessed some awesome fights over the past 12 months. A true blessing in disguise even if some matchups were ruined by the pesky virus.

Nonetheless, we’re about to embark on another year of championship fights, massive pay-per-view (PPV) cards, and blood-boiling grudge matches. This includes the upcoming UFC 270 PPV event on Jan. 22 from Anaheim, Calif., which will feature a bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title.

But first, let’s enjoy New Year’s day and toast to all that has happened over the past 12 months. Also, let’s not forget to set our New Year’s resolution and make sure we actually go through with it. Feel free to share your resolutions in the below comment section so we can hold every Maniac accountable (good luck!).