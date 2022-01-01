The new year will begin with a heavyweight bang later tonight (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) live on FOX PPV/FITE TV from inside Seminole Hard Rock and Hotel Casino in Hollywood, Fla., as former WBC heavyweight title challenger Luis Ortiz meets veteran knockout artist Charles Martin in the main event.

Ortiz, who has only lost to Deontay Wilder in his professional career, is coming off a blistering first-round knockout win over Alexander Flores. However, that happened back in Nov. 2020 so Ortiz will be trying to fight through some ring rust later tonight. Martin, on the other hand, will put his three-fight win streak on the line as he tries to climb the heavyweight ladder and lock down a shot at the IBF heavyweight title.

In addition to the Ortiz vs, Martin headliner, the PPV card will feature four other heavyweight matchups, including the return of Cuban prospect Frank Sanchez. Check out the full main card lineup below:

Heavyweight: Luis Ortiz (32-2, 27 KO) vs Charles Martin (28-2-1, 25 KO)

Heavyweight: Frank Sanchez (19-0, 13 KO) vs Christian Hammer (26-8, 16 KO)

Heavyweight: Jonnie Rice (14-6-1, 10 KO) vs Michael Coffie (12-1, 9 KO)

Heavyweight: Gerald Washington (20-4-1, 13 KO) vs Ali Eren Demirezen (14-1, 11 KO)

Heavyweight: Viktor Faust (8-0, 6 KO) vs Iago Kiladze (27-5-1, 19 KO)

While New Year’s day will feature a slew of college football games and holiday movies fight fans will still be looking to find their fix with some good old fashioned violence. Check out below for all the ways to watch the ‘Ortiz vs. Martin’ fight card from the comfort of your own home:

Start Times

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022, from inside Seminole Hard Rock and Hotel Casino in Hollywood, Florida

Main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

‘Ortiz vs. Martin’ main event begins around 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

‘Ortiz vs. Martin’ PPV main card can be purchased via FOX Sports PPV for $39.99.

‘Ortiz vs. Martin’ PPV main card can also be viewed through FITE TV.

Television Viewing

‘Ortiz vs. Martin’ PPV main card can be purchased through the FOX Sports App via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, PlayStation, or Xbox. Check out full viewing details HERE.

‘Ortiz vs. Martin’ PPV main card can also be purchased via FITE TV app. Click HERE for full details on how to watch using your Smart TV, Chromecast, and/or Amazon Fire TV.

Mobile Viewing

‘Ortiz vs. Martin’ PPV main card can be purchased through the FOX Sports app. Click HERE for details.

‘Ortiz vs. Martin’ PPV main card can be purchased via FITE TV app. Click HERE for full details on how to watch using your mobile device

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s card below, starting with the FITE PPV broadcast at 8:00 p.m. ET.