Latest UFC Vegas 42 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Holloway vs Rodriguez’ on Nov. 13

Event: UFC Vegas 42: “Holloway vs. Rodriguez”

Date: Sat., Nov. 13, 2021

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (1 p.m. ET Prelims | 4 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 42 Main Event On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 42 Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Rothwell

145 lbs.: Leah Letson vs. Felicia Spencer

205 lbs.: Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux

135 lbs.: Julio Arce vs. Song Yadong

185 lbs: Kyle Daukaus vs. Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 42 ‘Prelims’ Under Card On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Joel Alvarez vs. Thiago Moises

125 lbs.: Andrea Lee vs. Cynthia Calvillo

170 lbs.: Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams

145 lbs.: Collin Anglin vs. Sean Woodson

125 lbs.: Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua

155 lbs.: Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves

205 lbs.: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da-un Jung

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

