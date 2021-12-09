Not-crazy Rashad Evans explains MMA return: ‘I just want that feeling again’

"I just want to feel that feeling again." @SugaRashadEvans discusses his return from retirement with Anthony Smith ( @lionheartasmith ) and @RJcliffordMMA ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7zRT1m9ZLu

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans has achieved several highs in his hall-of-fame MMA career, along with a few lows, and as both an athlete and fighter, it’s hard to say goodbye to the feeling of winning on the big stage.

But the 19-8-1 “Sugar” is taking his combat sports comeback one fight at a time.

“It’s a one-fight at a time thing, you know? I’m not crazy, I know what this is and I know what this is about,” Evans told SiriusXM (via MMA News). “It doesn’t take away the significance of it. Sometimes we get to the mindset where we’re like ‘if I’m not chasing a belt, then I’m not chasing anything’. For me, to compete is my reward. And to be able to do it in a way and a shape that I want to, that to me is all I really need, to be honest. I just see life differently. I’ve challenged myself in my life and I know what I’m capable of when I’m at my best and I just want to feel that feeling again.”

He’ll get his chance on Jan. 22 for Eagle FC in Miami.

Evans, 42, hasn’t competed since losing to Anthony Smith at UFC 255 back in June 2018, a crushing loss that sent the former Blackzilian into (temporary) retirement. An opponent for his cage-fighting return is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.