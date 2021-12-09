Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier staredown video from UFC 269 press conference

The battle for the LW throne is almost here @CharlesDoBronxs vs @DustinPoirier [ #UFC269 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/bN0K8ejl9g ] pic.twitter.com/cJpVuywKTl

Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier came face-to-face on Thursday at the conclusion of the UFC 269 pre-fight press conference (watch it here), held in advance of their lightweight title fight this Sat. (Dec. 11, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their staredown in the video above.

Here are the rest of the UFC 267 main card face offs, including the co-headlining title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena for the bantamweight title, as well as Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Geoff Neal.

135 lbs.: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France

135 lbs.: Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 269 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 269: “Oliveira vs. Poirier” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.