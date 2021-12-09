UFC 269 pre-fight press conference video live stream | Oliveira vs Poirier

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage the final pre-fight press conference this evening (Thurs., Dec. 9, 2021) ahead of the UFC 269 ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) event — the final one of the year — this weekend (Sat., Dec. 11), which is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET in the video player above.

In attendance will be Charles Oliveira, who will be defending his lightweight title against former interim champion Dustin Poirier in a battle of two of the most talented 155-pound fighters in the game today. “The Diamond” will also be on hand to field questions from the media.

Also getting in on the action will be current women's “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes, who will put her bantamweight belt on the line for the first time in two years against No. 1 contender, Julianna Pena, who will also be on hand.

And of course, UFC president Dana White will be present as usual to take questions about the headlining acts, as well as other pertinent topics and issues surrounding the company at the moment, I’m sure.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 269 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

