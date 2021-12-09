PFL ‘Challenger Series’ coming to fuboTV on Feb. 18

Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced a multiyear partnership with fuboTV, beginning Fri., Feb. 18, 2022 with the promotion’s “Challenger Series” competition, which is expected to serve as a proving ground for up-and-coming talent looking to enter PFL’s annual million-dollar tournament.

“PFL Challenger Series is not your father’s contender series,” said PFL Founder and Chairman Donn Davis. “The winner of the PFL Challenger Series can become a real-world Rocky story, going from an unknown pro to World Champion holding a $1 million check in the same year.”

PFL “Challenger Series” will debut on Feb. 18 and stream live on consecutive Friday nights exclusively on fuboTV and its linear network, Fubo Sports Network, in February, March, and April. The series will feature celebrity judging, fan voting, and real-time gaming on the fuboTV platform on fight night.

Judges confirmed for the 2022 season include Mike Tyson, Ray Lewis, and Todd Gurley.

“FuboTV believes the future of sports television will be interactive,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “This partnership will give our audience unprecedented ways to interact and engage with the PFL. We are looking forward to bringing an interactive sports and entertainment television experience to consumers next year through this very unique partnership.”

Expect more details including fight announcements in the coming weeks.