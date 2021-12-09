Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Julianna Pena has done more than most to build up her UFC 269 bout vs. Amanda Nunes. Really, “The Venezuelan Vixen” managed to talk herself into this title fight, seeing as she’s riding just a single-fight win streak. Steroid and ducking accusations have put Pena in a position where she’s either going to look like a genius or idiot depending on the outcome of this title fight.

Nunes, however, is rather unimpressed with her challenger, whom she described as a “clown.” The champion sees numerous paths to victory vs. Pena and is expecting to finish her on the mat or in the stand up.

“She’s delusional,” Nunes said at Wednesday’s UFC 269 media day (via MMAJunkie). “What about her best fiend, Miesha Tate? What about Sara McMann? Sara McMann almost beat her. Sara McMann give up in the fight. If she didn’t give up, she would’ve beat Julianna. I beat Sara McMann years ago. I feel like she can talk about whatever she wants. She has to do that to bring all the attention. I’m going to tell her she can have all the attention she wants, because Saturday is my night. Nobody is going to take that belt from me.

“She has all the holes, so I can finish her on the floor. Germaine (de Randamie) finished her. Germaine is a striker and finished Julianna Pena. My game is above all those girls she fought. I just need a mistake from her on the striking or on the floor.”

At the moment, Pena enters the bout at about a 6-1 underdog. Is anyone predicting the upset on Dec. 11?

Do you want to see Kayla Harrison inside the Octagon? She might be the only interesting challenger for Amanda Nunes left outside of Valentina Shevchenko.

Just spoke to Dana White and he confirmed that the UFC are having conversations with Kayla Harrison's team.



He believes that there is only one way to find out whether Harrison can be considered the best in the world and that's for her to join the UFC and face Amanda Nunes. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 8, 2021

Here’s a look at the Sean O’Malley merchandise mentioned in last night’s “unranked champion” story (plus a bonus training clip):

@SugaSeanMMA displaying his unranked status proudly pic.twitter.com/Ym2p5zKNr1 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 8, 2021

Suga a wrestler now pic.twitter.com/osROq6Nx78 — Not Suga Show (@notsugashow) December 8, 2021

Charles Oliveira is not taking any crap!

Charles Oliveira doesn't give much weight to what the former UFC lightweight champion has to say. (Via @TheSchmo312) pic.twitter.com/FzpOjnmlM5 — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) December 8, 2021

*Bare Butt Warning* I saw this Tyron Woodley movie clip on Twitter, and holy s—t, it demands to be included in Midnight Mania.

How the MMA community is gonna do Tyron Woodley if he loses to Jake Paul again: pic.twitter.com/nXyfUmFkN0 — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) December 6, 2021

Piece of advice: Do not let Josh Emmett punch you.

There’s been several clips of awful self-defense in the last week or two, so here’s Jon Jones with some attempts at more realistic training vs. a weapon.

Nine years ago today ... a pretty iconic knockout!

Click through for one of the greatest highlight reels in UFC history.

Rodtang throwing hands with a smile on his face:

A lesson was learned.

Midnight Music: MMAmania’s resident hip-hop head, Liddell’s Mohawk, turned me on to the new Russ tape in the comments Monday night, so I had to check it out.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.