ONE: ‘Winter Warriors’ part II preview

ONE: “Winter Warriors” Part II will be the promotion’s final card of the year. It might not be live but 2021 is getting finished with a bang with some big fights involving the top Filipino fighters.

Representing Team Lakay will be Danny Kingad, Kevin Belingon, Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao. The card will be headlined by a flyweight title eliminator with the latter facing off against Kairat Akhmetov.

Jhanlo Sangiao vs. Paul Lumihi (Bantamweight)

Expectations are high for Jhanlo Sangiao (3-0) because he is the son of Team Lakay founder Mark Sangiao. Expect him to have the wushu striking style with lots of kicks.

The teenager has been matched with Paul Lumihi (7-5) in a bantamweight bout. The Indonesian’s ONE Championship record is 0-4 and he has been stopped in his last three boouts.

Stephen Loman vs. Yusup Saadulaev (Bantamweight)

Stephen Loman (14-2) will be looking to extend a seven fight winning streak when he makes his promotional debut. The former Brave bantamweight champion has not fought all year after Team Lakay was hit by Covid-19 leading to numerous delays and cancellations.

Yusup Saadulaev (20-5-1) is a seasoned veteran with a very strong ground game. He has a solid body kick but likes to take opponents down and keep them down.

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Murad Ramazanov (Welterweight)

Zebaztian Kadestam (12-6) is a former welterweight champion. He comes from a Muay Thai background and is very dangerous with his kicks and knees but wrestling is not his strong point.

Coming off back to back losses Kadestam has been handed a tricky looking assignment against Murad Ramazanov (10-0). The undefeated Dagestani will want to put the former champion on his back.

Vitaly Bigdash vs. Fan Rong (Catchweight)

Vitally Bigdash (10-2) held the middleweight title from 2015 to 2017. But he has not fought in three years and has seen seven different ONE Championship bouts fall through so it is difficult to know what to expect from the 37 year old after such a long spell on the sidelines.

Fan Rong (14-2) is coming off back to back ONE Championship wins. In his last fight he beat a BJJ black belt and the Chinese fighter will be looking to control the action by keeping Bigdash down.

Kevin Belingon vs. Kwon Won Il (Bantamweight)

Kevin Belingon (20-8) will be looking to snap a three fight losing streak. The Filipino hasn’t won a fight since 2018 although the losses have come at the hands of Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker.

Kwon Won Il (10-3) is coming off back to back ONE Championship wins and will have a five inch height advantage. The Korean will look to keep Belingon at bay with his long limbs.

Danny Kingad vs. Kairat Akhmetov (Flyweight)

Danny Kingad (14-2) has only been beaten twice and the two men to defeat him are Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. He will want to keep this one standing and punish the Kazakh with kicks and overhand rights,

Kairat Akhmetov (27-2) will be looking to wrestle his way to victory. Both fighters tend to go the distance and it could come down to whether the Kazakh can secure his takedowns and avoid the striking exchanges.

The entire ONE: “Winter Warriors” Part II fight card will be available to view free in some territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

www.twitter.com/jamesgoyder