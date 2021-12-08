UFC 269 ‘Embedded’ video, Ep. 3: ‘The fans expect a lot from the ‘Suga’ show’

We are just a few days away from the final Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of the year as UFC 269 goes down this Saturday (Dec. 11, 2021) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada featuring a championship doubleheader.

The headlining act will see Charles Oliveira put his lightweight title on the line for the very first time against ex-interim champ Dustin Poirier, who is looking to become the undisputed king of the 155-pounders for the first time in his career.

After an extended hiatus, Amanda Nunes puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line for the first time since Dec. 2019 against Julianna Pena. In further main card action, Sean O’Malley will battle Raulian Paiva, while Cody Garbrandt makes his flyweight debut against Kai Kara France.

From the official YouTube description:

Champs Charles Oliveira and Amanda Nunes cross paths in the UFC PI. Dustin Poirier hits the hot tub. Sean O’Malley targets a new rival, Cody Garbrandt, who targets a new weight class.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 269 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

