UFC 269: Dominick Cruz underwhelmed by Daniel Cormier’s commentary — ‘He doesn’t do the homework’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who also held gold at 205 pounds, will be back at the commentary table alongside Jon Anik and Joe Rogan for the UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s where former bantamweight titleholder Dominick Cruz will make his return against 135-pound veteran Pedro Munhoz. But if “The Dominator” wants to watch the replay of his fight in the days that follow, he’ll probably do so with the volume off.

“When it comes to DC, I usually mute it,” Cruz told reporters during the UFC 269 media day (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “I love DC, he’s my friend, but to me, from my experience, he doesn’t do the homework. He wants to get in and out, get the job done, make his money. And I think he cares about us, but it’s just different. He doesn’t do the preparation from my experience. He might now. I’m hoping he watches some film this time on my fight so he knows what I’m doing and why I’m doing it. But I’m not gonna hold my breath on that, that’s for sure.”

Cormier, who retired from combat sports back in late 2020, was behind the desk for UFC 249 when Cruz — choking on the fumes of cigarettes and alcohol — lost to Henry Cejudo, then again at UFC 259 when Cruz captured a split-decision victory over Casey Kenney.

“Honestly, I’m never perfect,” Cruz continued. “There’s a roster of 400-600 fighters, and not everybody’s gonna agree with what I say either. It’s all perspective in there. And DC is a gifted athlete. I think (Michael) Bisping does a lot of homework. I think he watches a lot of film. I think certain people watch the film, and I count that because I do the film study. It’s bigger than me. I’m not in there talking to hear myself talk and to be right. I’m in there to support the athletes and talk about why they’re great and what makes them great, and in order to do that I need to watch film.”

