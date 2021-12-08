Live: UFC 269 media day video feat. Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will assemble the major players from this weekend’s UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) event, including lightweight headliners Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, for a special pre-fight media day streaming LIVE in the embedded video player above, starting promptly at 1:30 p.m. ET from Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 269 pops off this Sat. night (Dec. 11, 2021) from T-Mobile Arena in “Sin City.”

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

1:30 p.m.: Santiago Ponzinibbio

1:45 p.m.: Julianna Peña

2 p.m.: Dustin Poirier

2:15 p.m.: Dominick Cruz

2:30 p.m.: Tai Tuivasa

2:45 p.m.: Cody Garbrandt

3 p.m.: Sean O’Malley

3:15 p.m.: Dan Ige

3:45 p.m.: Amanda Nunes

4 p.m.: Charles Oliveira

4:15 p.m.: Augusto Sakai

4:30 p.m.: Pedro Munhoz

4:45 p.m.: Raulian Paiva

5 p.m.: Josh Emmett

5:15 p.m.: Geoff Neal

5:45 p.m.: Kai Kara-France

Oliveira will defend his lightweight title against Poirier in the five-round main event. Prior to that championship showdown, reigning women’s bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes will answer the call of longtime 135-pound contender and former TUF champion Julianna Pena.

