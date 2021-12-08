 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Live: UFC 269 media day video feat. Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will assemble the major players from this weekend’s UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) event, including lightweight headliners Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, for a special pre-fight media day streaming LIVE in the embedded video player above, starting promptly at 1:30 p.m. ET from Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 269 pops off this Sat. night (Dec. 11, 2021) from T-Mobile Arena in “Sin City.”

LIVE! Watch UFC 269 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 11, 2021, with two thrilling world championship fights and a Bantamweight banger guaranteed to deliver fireworks. Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1-ranked contender, Dustin Poirier, in the ESPN+streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event. In UFC 269’s co-headliner, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defends her 135-pound crown against gritty No. 5-ranked Julianna Pena, while No. 15-seeded Bantamweight contender, Raulian Paiva, and Contender Series star, Sean O’Malley, aim to steal the show.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

1:30 p.m.: Santiago Ponzinibbio
1:45 p.m.: Julianna Peña
2 p.m.: Dustin Poirier
2:15 p.m.: Dominick Cruz
2:30 p.m.: Tai Tuivasa
2:45 p.m.: Cody Garbrandt
3 p.m.: Sean O’Malley
3:15 p.m.: Dan Ige
3:45 p.m.: Amanda Nunes
4 p.m.: Charles Oliveira
4:15 p.m.: Augusto Sakai
4:30 p.m.: Pedro Munhoz
4:45 p.m.: Raulian Paiva
5 p.m.: Josh Emmett
5:15 p.m.: Geoff Neal
5:45 p.m.: Kai Kara-France

Oliveira will defend his lightweight title against Poirier in the five-round main event. Prior to that championship showdown, reigning women’s bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes will answer the call of longtime 135-pound contender and former TUF champion Julianna Pena.

For the rest of the UFC 269 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...