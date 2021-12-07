Georges Kambosos Jr. latest boxer to tease MMA jump, plans to train with Alex Volkanovski

Georges Kambosos Jr. defeated Teofimo Lopez in a masterful performance last month to take several of Lopez’s Lightweight belts, improving his record to a mint 20-0 in the process. But just because he’s at the top of the boxing game doesn’t mean he intends to slow down one bit. If anything he’s working to improve even more.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour (via MMA Fighting), Kambosos revealed plans to link up with current UFC Featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski in the near future in order to assist “The Geat” with his striking. And the striking specialist is out to get some pointers from Volks, as well.

“I’m a very good fan of the UFC. I love the sport, I love combat sport. And me and Alex have a good relationship as well. He’s been supporting me, I’ve been supporting him, and I said I’m going to come back with all these belts — obviously, he’s the UFC featherweight king and I’m the lightweight king, and we’re going to help each other. And how good would that be?

Kambosos revealed that aside from both men being Australian they are also part Greek, another thing they have in common.

While there is still plenty of work for Kambosos to do in the boxing world now that he is the Lightweight king, Kambosos teased a possible MMA crossover once he gets a lot of training in.

“Yeah, I believe so,” Kambosos Jr. said of training with Volkanovskio. “We’re going to organize that when I get back and we’re going to do a few things together, and like I said, sharpen up. His hands are super sharp already, but a little bit more always helps. And he’s going to sharpen up my inside game and my clinch game. And who knows, you might see me make my UFC debut in the near future. He might be boxing real soon. You never know.”

While there have been several pro boxers who have teased a jump into the Octagon, only James Toney ever actually did it, losing to Randy Couture in 2010. While Kambosos didn’t exactly say those are plans that are in the works, he will never say never.

“Maybe down the line, maybe down the line,” said Kambosos Jr. “We’ll see.”

For the foreseeable future, though, Kambosos will focus on boxing and now that he is the hunted, he will have plenty of work ahead of him including potential bouts against Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Ryan Garcia.