UFC Vegas 44 injuries, medical suspensions: Jose Aldo, Rob Font facing six-month sits with orbital fractures

UFC Vegas 44 injuries and medical suspensions for the athletes who competed at the “Font vs. Aldo”-led event this past weekend (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, have been obtained by The Underground.

Leading the way in mandatory sits were Jose Aldo and Rob Font, who took part in a memorable main event that went all five rounds. Throughout the 25 minutes of action, both men dished and took some punishment, leading to “Fight of the Night” honors. In turn, both Font and Aldo suffered multiple facial injuries which will sideline them at least for the next six months.

Check out the complete UFC Vegas 44 list:

Jose Aldo: Must must receive clearance from ENT doctor for right orbital fracture or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension contest until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Rob Font: Must must receive clearance from ENT doctor for left orbital and nasal fractures or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension contest until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4

Rafael Fiziev: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Brad Riddell: Suspended until Feb. 3, no contact until Jan. 19 — laceration above left eyebrow

Jamahal Hill: Must have X-ray on left elbow. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 26, no contact until Dec. 19

Jimmy Crute: Must must receive clearance from ENT doctor for left orbital and nasal fractures or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension contest until Feb. 3, no contact until Jan. 19

Leonardo Santos: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Brendan Allen: Must have X-ray and MRI on left hand. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension no contest until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4

Mickey Gall: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Dusko Todorovic: Must have X-ray and MRI on left foot/ankle. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 26, no contact until Dec. 19

Maki Pitolo: Suspended until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4 — laceration under right eye

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: Suspended until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4

Bryan Barberena: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Darian Weeks: Suspended until Dec. 26, no contact until Dec. 19

Cheyanne Vlismas: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26 — hard fight

Mallory Martin: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Alonzo Menifield: Must have and MRI on left knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension no contest until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Chris Gruetzemacher: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Louis Smolka: Suspended until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

