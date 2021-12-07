UFC 269 ‘Embedded’ video, Ep. 2: ‘We’ve pursued this belt for 11 years’

Episode two of “Embedded” has dropped ahead of the highly-anticipated UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is set to go down this Saturday night (Dec. 11, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related Countdown To UFC 269

The event will feature two title fights, with Charles Oliveira defending his belt for the first time against Dustin Poirier. Also, Julianna Pena will get the chance to fulfill her championship dreams when she takes on current women’s champ-champ, Amanda Nunes, for her bantamweight strap.

From the official YouTube description:

Champ Amanda Nunes arrives with her wife and daughter. Champ Charles Oliveira sticks with his team. Julianna Pena packs for fight week and trains late at night. Dustin Poirier is fired up after a video message from his daughter.

To see episode one of “Embedded” click here.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 269 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 269: “Oliveira vs. Poirier” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.