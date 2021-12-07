Jose Aldo bumps Cory Sandhagen, jumps to No. 3 in latest UFC rankings update

It was a good weekend for Jose Aldo.

The former UFC featherweight champion won his third straight at 135 pounds by turning away fellow division title contender Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 44 bantamweight main event last Sat. night (Dec. 4) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas.

The victory pushed “Junior” to No. 3 in the official rankings.

As a result, Cory Sandhagen drops one spot to No. 4 while Font moves down to No. 5. The prevailing theory is that UFC will have Sandhagen and Font square off at some point in early 2022, barring injury or some other sort of fight-canceling happenstance.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Israel Adesanya

4. Francis Ngannou

5. Dustin Poirier

6. Jon Jones

7. Max Holloway

8. Charles Oliveira

9. Stipe Miocic

10. Brandon Moreno

11. Petr Yan

12. Glover Teixeira

13. Robert Whittaker

14. Jan Blachowicz

15. Cyril Gane

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Brandon Moreno

1. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Askar Askarov

3. Alexandre Pantoja

4. Alex Perez

5. Brandon Royval

6. Kai Kara France

7. Rogerio Bontorin

8. Matheus Nicolau

9. Matt Schnell

10. David Dvorak

11. Tim Elliott

12. Amir Albazi +1

13. Su Mudaerji -1

14. Manel Kape *NR

15. Tagir Ulanbekov -1

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan (Interim champion)

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Jose Aldo +2

4. Cory Sandhagen -1

5. Rob Font -1

6. Merab Dvalishvili

7. Cody Garbrandt

8. Pedro Munhoz

9. Dominick Cruz +1

10. Marlon Moraes -1

11. Marlon Vera

12. Raphael Assuncao

13. Frankie Edgar

14. Song Yadong

15. Cody Stamann

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Yair Rodriguez

4. Chan Sung Jung

5. Calvin Kattar

6. Arnold Allen

7. (T) Josh Emmett

7. (T) Giga Chikadze +1

9. Dan Ige

10. Edson Barboza

11. Bryce Mitchell

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Shane Burgos

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Charles Oliveira

1. Dustin Poirier

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Beneil Dariush

4. Islam Makhachev

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael dos Anjos

7. Tony Ferguson

8. Dan Hooker

9. Conor McGregor

10. Gregor Gillespie

11. Rafael Fiziev +3

12. Diego Ferreira -1

13. Arman Tsarukyan

14. Brad Riddell -2

15. Joel Alvarez

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Colby Covington

2. Gilbert Burns

3. Leon Edwards

4. Vicente Luque

5. Stephen Thompson

6. Jorge Masvidal

7. Neil Magny

8. Sean Brady

9. Michael Chiesa

10. Belal Muhammed

11. Khamzat Chimaev

12. Geoff Neal

13. Li Jingliang

14. Santiago Ponzinibbio

15. Muslim Salikhov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Marvin Vettori

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Derek Brunson

5. Paulo Costa

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Sean Strickland

8. Darren Till

9. Uriah Hall

10. Kelvin Gastelum

11. Brad Tavares

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Chris Weidman +1

14. Kevin Holland -2

15. Edmen Shahbazyan

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Glover Teixeira

1. Jan Blachowicz

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Aleksandar Rakic

4. Anthony Smith

5. Thiago Santos

6. Magomed Ankalaev

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Nikita Krylov

10. Johnny Walker

11. Paul Craig

12. Jamall Hill +2

13. Ryan Spann -1

14. Jim Crute -1

15. Ion Cutelaba

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane (Interim Champion)

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Derrick Lewis

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Alexander Volkov

6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

7. Chris Daukaus

8. Shamil Abdurakhimov

9. Marcin Tybura

10. Tom Aspinall

11. Augusto Sakai

12. Blagoy Ivanov

13. Walt Harris

14. Sergei Pavlovich

15. Serghei Spivac

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Rose Namajunas

4. Weili Zhang

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Holly Holm

7. Carla Esparza +1

8. Katlyn Chookagian +1

9. Marina Rodriguez +1

10. Yan Xiaonan +1

11. Julianna Pena +1

12. Irene Aldana *NR

13. Mackenzie Dern +1

14. Lauren Murphy -1

15. Aspen Ladd

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: ROSE NAMAJUNAS

1. Zhang Weili

2. Carla Esparza

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Yan Xiaonan

5. Mackenzie Dern

6. Nina Nunes

7. Claudia Gadelha

8. Tecia Torres

9. Michelle Waterson

10. Amanda Ribas

11. Amanda Lemos

12. Angela Hill

13. Virna Jandiroba

14. Jessica Pena +1

15. Brianna Van Buren -1

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jennifer Maia

5. Talia Santos

6. Joanne Wood

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Andrea Lee

9. Jessica Eye

10. Cynthia Calvillo

11. Alexa Grasso

12. Roxanne Modafferi

13. Maycee Barber

14. Manon Fiorot

15. Casey O’Neill

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Holly Holm +1

2. Irene Aldana +1

3. Julianna Pena +1

4. Aspen Ladd +1

5. Ketlen Vieira +1

6. Yana Kunitskaya +1

7. Miesha Tate +1

8. Raquel Pennington +1

9. Sara McMann +1

10. Macy Chiasson +1

11. Lina Lansberg +1

12. Karol Rosa +2

13. Pannie Kianzad

14. Julia Avila +1

15. Norma Dumont *NR

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the lightweight division, as Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier collide for the Brazilian’s 155-pound strap this Sat. night (Dec. 11, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

