Former UFC ‘freak show’ fighter joins Holly Holm in boxing hall of fame

UFC President Dana White likes to make fun of Jake Paul and all of the other “freak show” promoters, but this is the same guy who gave a bloated, out-of-shape James Toney a one-and-done deal against Randy Couture back in summer 2010.

Not surprisingly, it was a one-sided massacre.

And if you think that was the “old” UFC where the rules were a little more flexible, White and Co. tried to replicate that deal with Claressa Shields, who blasted the promotion for trying to coerce her into “one fight” against “the best girl they had.”

And that’s before we get into the likes of CM Punk, among others.

Fortunately for Toney (77-10-3, 2 NC), his UFC one-off will hardly be remembered. The former IBF middleweight, super middleweight, and cruiserweight champion will soon be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, class of 2022.

Toney joins active UFC bantamweight Holly Holm, who was a decorated welterweight champion in the “sweet science” before crossing over to mixed martial arts (MMA). “The Preacher’s Daughter” finished 33-2 with nine knockouts and three draws.

“We’re extremely excited about the Class of 2022 and are very much looking forward to honoring the newest class of inductees to earn boxing’s highest honor,” said Executive Director Edward Brophy. “With today’s announcement, we are thrilled to have the final piece of the Induction Trilogy in place.”

Rounding out this year’s list of International Boxing Hall of Fame inductions is Miguel Cotto, Roy Jones Jr., Regina Halmich, Bill Caplan, Ron Borges, and Bob Yalen, along with posthumous inductees Tod Morgan and ring announcer Chuck Hull.

The ceremony will be held on June 12 at Turning Stone Resort in New York.