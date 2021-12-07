Bellator MMA rankings: Sergio Pettis climbs pound-for-pound list following KO win at Bellator 272

The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 272, which went down inside Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Uncasville, Conn. In the headlining bout, Sergio Pettis pulled out a come-from-behind win by knocking out Kyoji Horiguchi to retain his bantamweight title. In the co-main event, Jeremy Kennedy earned a gutsy win over former featherweight title contender Emmanuel Sanchez.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. AJ McKee (18-0)

2. Vadim Nemkov (15-2) +1

2. Patricio Pitbull (32-5)

4. Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)

5. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

6. Sergio Pettis (22-5) +2

7. Corey Anderson (16-5) -1

8. Ryan Bader (28-7) -1

9. Michael Page (20-1)

10. Valentin Moldavsky (11-1)

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC)

2. Juliana Velasquez (12-0)

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)

4. Liz Carmouche (16-7)

5. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)

6. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)

7. Cat Zingano (12-4)

8. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)

9. Leah McCourt (6-1)

10. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (265 Pounds)

C. Ryan Bader (28-6)

1. Valentin Moldavsky (11-1) *interim champion

2. Cheick Kongo (31-11-2)

3. Fedor Emelianenko (40-6)

4. Linton Vassell (22-8)

5. Tim Johnson (15-8)

6. Tyrell Fortune (11-2)

6. Steve Mowry (10-0)

8. Said Sowma (8-2)

8. Davion Franklin (4-0)

10. Gokhan Saricam (6-1)

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205 Pounds)

C. Vadim Nemkov (15-2)

1. Corey Anderson (16-5)

2. Phil Davis (23-6)

3. Ryan Bader (28-7)

4. Anthony Johnson (23-6)

4. Julius Anglickas (10-2)

6. Lyoto Machida (26-11)

7. Karl Albrektsson (13-3)

8. Alex Polizzi (9-1)

9. Grant Neal (6-1)

10. Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1)

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 Pounds)

C. Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)

1. Austin Vanderford (11-0)

2. John Salter (18-5)

3. Costello van Steenis (13-2)

4. Fabian Edwards (9-2)

5. Johnny Eblen (9-0)

6. Charlie Ward (9-4)

7. Mike Shipman (14-3)

8. Romero Cotton (5-0)

9. Dalton Rosta (5-0)

10. Norbert Novenyi Jr. (5-0)

MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT (170 Pounds)

C. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

1. Michael Page (20-1)

2. Douglas Lima (32-10)

3. Jason Jackson (15-4)

4. Neiman Gracie (11-2)

5. Logan Storley (12-1)

6. Derek Anderson (17-4)

7. Paul Daley (43-18-2)

8. Andrey Koreshkov (24-4)

9. Joey Davis (8-0)

10. Kyle Crutchmer (8-1) NR*

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 Pounds)

C. Patricky Pitbull (24-10)

1. Sidney Outlaw (16-4)

2. Brent Primus (11-2)

3. Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0)

4. Goiti Yamauchi (26-5)

5. Peter Queally (13-6-1)

6. Benson Henderson (28-11)

7. Islam Mamedov (20-1-1)

8. Myles Jury (19-6)

9. Aviv Gozali (6-0)

10. Alexander Shabily (20-3) NR*

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. AJ McKee (18-0)

1. Patricio Pitbull (32-5)

2. Adam Borics (17-1)

3. Mads Burnell (16-3) -1

4. Aaron Pico (9-3) +1

5. Pedro Carvalho (12-5) +1

6. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-7) -2

7. Jeremy Kennedy (17-3) +2

8. Daniel Weichel (41-13) -1

9. Justin Gonzales (12-1) -1

10. Darrion Caldwell (15-5)

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT (135 Pounds)

C. Sergio Pettis (22-5)

1. Juan Archuleta (25-3)

2. Raufeon Stots (17-1)

3. Patchy Mix (15-1)

4. Magomed Magomedov (18-2)

5. Leandro Higo (21-5)

6. James Gallagher (11-2)

7. Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4) *NR

8. Josh Hill (21-4) -1

9. Jornel Lugo (7-0) -1

10. Cass Bell (5-2) -1

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC)

1. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)

2. Cat Zingano (12-4)

3. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)

4. Leah McCourt (6-1)

5. Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) +1

6. Janay Harding (6-5) -1

7. Pam Sorenson (9-4)

8. Talita Nogueira (8-2) +1

9. Olivia Parker (4-2) NR*

10. Jessica Borga (3-4)

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 Pounds)

C. Juliana Velasquez (12-0)

1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)

2. Liz Carmouche (16-7)

3. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)

4. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)

5. Kate Jackson (11-5-1)

6. Veta Arteaga (6-4)

7. DeAnna Bennett (11-7-1)

8. Alejandra Lara (9-5)

9. Vanessa Porto (23-9)

10. Diana Avsaragova (4-0)

Bellator won’t be back in action until February 2022, though no official announcement as to when and where the event will take place. That said, there are plenty of options because the promotion still needs to put a bow on its Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, which will feature a finale between Corey Anderson and Vadim Nemkov. Also, the promotion recently announced that it would be kicking off its Bantamweight Grand Prix in 2022, as well.

