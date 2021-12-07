UFC 271 expected to land in Houston, Texas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is expected to bring its UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Sat., Feb. 12, 2022, the promotion’s third appearance in “The Lone Star State” since returning to live, in-person events last May.

That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie.

UFC 271 was expected to be headlined by the middleweight rematch between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker; however, some behind-the-scenes hiccups have left that do-over in doubt.

Here’s the latest UFC 271 lineup:

155 lbs.: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

135 lbs.: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

155 lbs.: Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel

185 lbs.: AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

135 lbs.: Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

125 lbs.: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

170 lbs.: Orion Cosce vs. Mike Diamond

205 lbs.: Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg

135 lbs.: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez

205 lbs.: Maxim Grishin vs. Ed Herman

Expect an official announcement in the coming days.