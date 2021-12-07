Joe Rogan calls CNN ‘the right arm of Pfizer,’ slams ‘propagandists’ following Chris Cuomo exit

UFC color commentator and podcasting dynamo Joe Rogan misses the old days of CNN, back when the cable news network delivered objective, unbiased news from fair and balanced reporters who simply relayed what was happening around the world without attaching a personal narrative.

I hope I’m not the only one who finds his complaint unintentionally hilarious considering all the times Dr. Rogan was dragged through the mud for his commentary bias while calling pay-per-view (PPV) fights for UFC.

“I think CNN is realizing that their ratings are dogshit and that having these highly polarizing editorial personalities like Stelter and Don Lemon — Michael Malice is fucking hilarious,” Rogan said on his official podcast. “You know what he did? He goes, ‘Now the Chris Cuomo has gone, who’s the alpha male over at CNN?’ He put up a poll, and everybody said Anderson Cooper. I think Anderson Cooper came in first. Maybe this is just my bias, I want the news. I want objective news. I want someone to tell me what are the facts of what’s going on? And what’s happening? I don’t want your ideological slant. And I want this left-wing propaganda network, which is what CNN has become.”

CNN made headlines of its own last week when it terminated the contract of television journalist Chris Cuomo, accused of helping his brother — former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — during the latter’s sexual harassment scandal in “The Empire State.”

“The way I look at CNN now is so differently than the way I looked at CNN 15-20 years ago,” the vaccine-hating Rogan continued. “I used to look at them as like, this is how I get the news. This is unbiased, professional news. They’re going to tell me what’s happening in Pakistan and what’s happening in, you know, Mogadishu. These are the real journalists that are telling you the news. Now, I look at them, I’m like, you fucking propagandists, what are you, the right arm of Pfizer? What are you doing? I think there’s a market for real news. And it’s really hard to find that now. It’s really hard, especially outside of independent sources.”

Rogan returns to the commentary table for UFC 269 this weekend in Las Vegas.