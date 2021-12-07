 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Countdown to UFC 269 full video for ‘Oliveira vs Poirier’ PPV on Dec. 11

By Jesse Holland
We’re just a couple of days away from the UFC 269: “Oliveira vs. Poirier” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 11, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card will be the lightweight title fight between reigning champion Charles Oliveira and former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier. In the UFC 269 co-main event, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes puts her 135-pound strap up for grabs against TUF 18 champion Julianna Pena.

Check out their “Countdown to UFC 269” video embedded above.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 11, 2021, with two thrilling world championship fights and a Bantamweight banger guaranteed to deliver fireworks. Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1-ranked contender, Dustin Poirier, in the ESPN+streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event. In UFC 269’s co-headliner, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defends her 135-pound crown against gritty No. 5-ranked Julianna Pena, while No. 15-seeded Bantamweight contender, Raulian Paiva, and Contender Series star, Sean O’Malley, aim to steal the show.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

The winner of Oliveira vs. Poirier is expected to move on to face lightweight bruiser Justin Gaethje at some point in early 2022. Things aren’t so clear at women’s bantamweight since Nunes has pretty much cleaned out the division, unless Pena pulls off the massive upset and resets the 135-pound rankings. Unlikely, but we can never rule anything out in this crazy sport, which is part of what makes MMA so appealing.

