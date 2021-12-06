Michelle Waterson vs Amanda Ribas in the works for UFC event on March 26

A women’s strawweight fight between Amanda Ribas and Michelle Waterson is currently being targeted to go down at an upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event on March 26, 2022. That’s according to a report from Damon Martin, though the promotion has yet to officially announce the booking.

The two were initially set to face off at UFC 257 earlier this year before Waterson was forced out of the fight for undisclosed reasons. Marina Rodriguez agreed to step in against Ribas and went on to defeat her via technical knockout. Ribas bounced back with a win Virna Jandiroba at UFC 267 this past October.

Waterson, meanwhile, made her return against the aforementioned Marina Rodriguez this past summer losing via unanimous decision after 25 minutes of action. The loss put Waterson’s UFC record at 1-3 over her last four fights, a far cry from her run in 2018-2019 where she won three straight bouts, putting her in championship consideration.

While a win over Ribas won’t put her in the mix just yet, it will be a much-needed victory to prevent her from falling further down the ladder.

Though not yet official, the Fight Night event — which will go down inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada — is set to feature a Light Heavyweight bout between former division champion Jan Blachowicz taking on Aleksandar Rakic.