UFC 269 ‘Embedded’ video, Ep. 1: Dustin Poirier will eat Christmas dinner on new UFC belt

UFC 269 is set to go down this Saturday night (Dec. 11, 2021) live from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event will be a Lightweight bout as division champion Charles Oliveira defends his belt for the first time against Dustin Poirier. In the co-headlining act, Amanda Nunes will defend her Bantamweight belt against Julianna Pena.

Before then, get an all-access look at the final preparations each combatant must make days out from fight night. Whether it’s handling last-minute media obligations, training sessions or getting weight under control, “Embedded” takes you behind the scenes.

From the official YouTube description:

Julianna Pena trains to shock the world. Charles Oliveira adjusts to life as champion. Dustin Poirier arrives in style. Dominick Cruz returns to top form.

In further main card action, Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio will collide in a pivotal Welterweight bout despite the fact that Neal was arrested for DWI over the Thanksgiving holiday in Texas.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 269: “Oliveira vs Poirier” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.