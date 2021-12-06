Former UFC champ, TUF winner junks retirement for Eagle FC bout on Jan. 22

Retired UFC light heavyweight Rashad Evans is a member of the promotion’s Hall of Fame — and for good reason — having captured the glass trophy on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 2 before moving on to smash Forrest Griffin at UFC 92 to become undisputed 205-pound champion.

In addition, “Suga” holds notable victories over former UFC champions like Chuck Liddell, Rampage Jackson, and Michael Bisping, just to name a few. Now 42, Evans hasn’t been seen since losing to Anthony Smith at UFC 255 back in June 2018, a crushing loss that forced the former Blackzilian into (temporary) retirement.

It seems Evans (19-7) will look to resurrect his combat sports career under the Eagle FC banner when the promotion makes its stateside debut on Jan. 28 in Miami. That’s according to a report from Yahoo! Sports, though an opponent has yet to be finalized. “Suga” is expected to make his return at 205 pounds, despite previous drops to middleweight.

Evans originally planned to cross over to the sport of boxing; however, his pursuit of big-money draws in the form of Logan Paul and Roy Jones Jr. failed to materialize. It will be interesting to see what Eagle FC has in store for the former UFC champ as the list of available talents, particularly in the 205-pound division, is mediocre at best.

The Eagle FC fight card is expected to be headlined by the 265-pound banger between kickboxing icon Tyrone Spong and former UFC heavyweight “Bigfoot” Antonio Silva, according to ESPN. Expect more bouts to be announced in the coming weeks, if not days.