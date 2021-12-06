No thanks! Bellator MMA not interested in signing Kevin Lee

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight-turned-welterweight title hopeful, Kevin Lee, was released by the promotion late last month in what “The Motown Phenom” claims was a “bullshit” attempt to take away his respect.

He won’t get it back in Bellator MMA.

That’s because promotion president Scott Coker is focusing on the talent already signed to the 170-pound division, telling MMA Junkie at last weekend’s press conference he’s “really happy” with his current lineup and “only has so many slots” open.

The good news? Eagle FC is waiting with open arms.

Lee, 29, dropped to 18-7 with his recent loss to Daniel Rodriguez last August then popped for amphetamines a few weeks after the fight. Regardless of where he ends up, “The Motown Phenom” will be ineligible to compete until early February.

“The UFC’s decision to release Kevin is disappointing and unfortunate,” manager Marquel Martin told MMA Junkie. “Kevin is young, talented and has fought some of the toughest guys on the UFC’s roster. I think the UFC made the wrong decision in releasing him, but we all believe there are brighter days ahead in Kevin’s career.”

We’ll find out at some point in 2022.