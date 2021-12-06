Conor McGregor slams ‘fool’ Khabib for mocking Jose Aldo — ‘He should have kept quiet’

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov lumped Jose Aldo into the same category as fellow ex-titleholder Conor McGregor, insisting “Junior” was only winning fights because he was facing wannabes and also-rans.

But ever since losing to Petr Yan back in summer 2020, the 35 year-old Brazilian has captured three straight wins, including last weekend’s unanimous decision victory over Rob Font, who was ranked No. 4 in the world at the time of their contest.

“He should have kept quiet about Aldo,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “He is a fool now.”

McGregor, submitted by Nurmagomedov in the UFC 229 main event back in Oct. 2018, insists “The Eagle” is an overrated ex-champ and who never accomplished enough inside the Octagon to be considered one of the all-time greats.

“Good, not great,” McGregor wrote (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “Low KO rate. Can’t kick whatsoever. Never moved up in weight class despite almost dying trying to make weight. Pulled out of fights multiple times. Retired early. All of which lead him to a good fighter, not great. He’d a good few months, that’s it.”

Nurmagomedov, 33, retired at 29-0 following back-to-back submission victories over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Charles Oliveira captured the vacant crown by planishing Michael Chandler and will move on to defend his strap against Poirier at UFC 269.

The winner is expected to meet Gaethje in early 2022.