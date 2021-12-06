Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley rematch booked for Dec. 18 after Tommy Fury withdraws

Plot twist!

Celebrity boxer Jake Paul has agreed to rematch former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Dec. 18 inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., after former opponent Tommy Fury withdrew from their pay-per-view (PPV) headliner.

“It is official, Tommy Fury is boxing’s biggest bitch,” Paul told his Twitter followers. “He has pulled out of the fight due to a ‘medical condition’ but who knows what the fuck is going on in that camp. I couldn’t believe the news at first, it still doesn’t seem real. He fumbled the biggest bag of his life. Now he will be watching at home paying me $60 instead of making millions of dollars to fight me. He was scared, I think the pressure got to him.”

Paul improved to 4-0 by capturing a split-decision victory over Woodley last August in Cleveland, a tightly-contested affair that “Chosen One” supporters insist was the result of generous judging and not “Problem Child” pugilism.

“Mr. Tyron Woodley, we called him up and said ‘hey, you wanna take the fight?’ He has been training, he said ‘Sure, I’ll take the fight, let’s do the rematch, let’s run it back.’ I’m giving him $500,000 extra if he can knock me out. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: ‘Leave No Doubt.’ I didn't knock him out the first time, I’m coming back, I’m getting that crazy ‘W,’ that crazy highlight-reel knockout. December 18, the show must go on.”

Looks like that “Problem Child” tattoo was worth it after all.