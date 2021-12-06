UFC fighter run down by car, captures gruesome injuries on video (NSFW)

UFC middleweight bruiser Dusko Todorovic was run over by a car back in July but kept the accident a secret until after his technical knockout victory over Maki Pitolo at the UFC Vegas 44 event last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

I would normally make some kind of flippant remark about UFC fighters and cars — considering the frequency in which they meet — but Bellator MMA standout Jordan Parsons was killed after being mowed down in May 2016.

“I couldn’t use my foot the right way, so there were definitely lots of setbacks during this camp and difficulties, all regarding that injury,” Todorovic told MMA Junkie. “I didn’t want to talk with anyone about it. I didn’t let even my family know. Just my girl knew, so yeah, it was pretty crazy.”

Todorovic re-injured his leg warming up before his Pitolo bout but it wasn’t enough to keep him from the win column. “Thunder” — a graduate of Dana White’s “Contender Series” in 2019 — snaps a two-fight losing streak while improving to 11-2.

“I want to stay active, but I need to take care of this because it’s not a light injury, especially after a car hit me,” Todorovic continued. “It’s still pretty fresh. You know, it was in July. The wounds, itself, closed up maybe a month-and-a-half ago, so it’s still pretty fresh. I would like to heal it properly so I can prepare for a fight and go with my A-game in the next bout.”

