Jose Aldo and Rob Font clashed tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) in a main event battle from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, at UFC Vegas 44. Both these men entered their latest headline billing as unlikely contenders at 135 pounds, though for different reasons. As Khabib Nurmagomedov recently argued, a champion losing his title then regaining that throne is rare, but Aldo is in the midst of one hell of an attempt. Meanwhile, Font rebounded from a couple difficult losses with the best performances of his career, proving that hope was more than alive for the 34 year old.

In a quality fight, Aldo’s power and precision proved the deciding factor. Follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One

Font begins the fight with pressure, switching stances and trying to find his right hand. Aldo rips a body kick on the counter. Out of nowhere, Font ducked into a takedown and briefly put Aldo to his knees. Font hung tight on the rear waist lock, but Aldo was able to free himself. Font landed a long jab and a nice uppercut. Stiff jab from Aldo. Font scores with a hard elbow. Aldo ripped a hard left hook to the liver. Font jabs the body a couple times then lands a good right. Stiff 1-2 from Aldo drops Font! Time runs out before Aldo can really follow up, but holy crap, what a turn around! 10-9 Aldo

Font is able to secure an early takedown on Aldo! #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/gyiJ4BVEZH — UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021

Round Two

Font dug a hard body shot early in the second, and he seems to have recovered. Aldo starts working the jab. Aldo found a nice right then another one, which stunned Font. Font recovers and scores with a clean uppercut. The two trade rights. Aldo lands a knee on the counter, followed by a stiff jab and right. Font is throwing way more, but Aldo’s lands are so impactful. Crisp right from Font. Aldo digs two body shots. Font lands a good left in the final 10 seconds of the round. Close one! 10-9 Aldo

Round Three

Three HARD Aldo low kicks begin round three. Another! Font answers with a 1-2. Font tries a trip takedown and gives up top position in the process. Aldo not doing a ton of damage, but he’s maintaining his control without much difficulty. Font looking for submissions from his back, and he’s able to stand with a couple minutes remaining. The two trade jabs. Heavy body shot from Font. Aldo low kick drops Font to the mat! He digs another. Font lands another right to the torso. Aldo chops one last low kick before the bell. 10-9 Aldo

Round Four

Font pressures early and takes a huge right hand that hurts him! A knee to the body sends him to the ground, but Font is able to hold on and survive. Both men’s eyes are majorly damaged. Aldo working hard towards the mount, but Font defends well. Aldo isn’t landing many ground strikes, but he’s holding Font down for a majority of the round. Font lands some elbows from his back, but it’s not going to win him the round. 10-9 Aldo

Round Five

Font fires an early combination and lands to the body. Aldo lands a counter knee, but he’s mostly circling and clinching to kill time. Font is throwing volume, and he lands a good elbow. Font clinches up and lands some short shots. Aldo wobbles Font with a right hand! He follows up with a ripping body shot and more head punches, and Font hits the canvas yet again. Aldo takes his back and lands in mount. Font tries to scramble and gives up his back. Aldo comes close to a rear naked choke, but this one goes the distance. 10-9 Aldo



Result: Jose Aldo defeats Rob Font via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

