Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell faced off in a Lightweight clash tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following a back-and-forth battle, Fiziev sealed the victory in his favor with a perfect spin kick.

To the surprise of few, the two kickboxers began the fight by ripping kicks at one another from a distance. As the closed together, punches started to fly more often, with both men landing and showing their craft. Riddell connected on a heavy right, but Fiziev found a counter combinations moment later. Fiziev was really hunting the high kick, but he ripped a couple exceptionally loud body kicks too. Riddell found the jab with good frequency, but Fiziev’s counter right landed well also.

All in all, it was a hell of a competitive round, contested entirely on the feet.

Riddell landed a particularly chopping low kick to begin the second. After a hard land from Fiziev, Riddell tried a takedown to no effect. Rolling left hook from Riddell scored clean, but Fiziev answered with a big elbow that cut his opponent. Riddell landed a crushing right, which Fiziev absorbed with no problem. Riddell was finding the mark with his overhand more and more often. FIziev soon answered with a big counter right of his own, followed by a jump knee. The two traded body kicks.

Another violent, close round went into the books.

With the fight very much up in the air heading into the third, Fiziev landed hard early with a big two-punch counter combo. Riddell caught a low kick and turned it into a takedown, but he couldn’t hold Fiziev down for long. The two were landing really crushing shots at a heavy pace, but neither man’s knees wobbled. Out of nowhere, a wheel kick from Fiziev landed perfectly, and Riddell’s legs were gone! He hit the canvas, and referee Herb Dean jumped in to save him.

This was the incredible kickboxing battle that was promised, and it finished with a tremendous knockout. Both of these men are hugely talented, but tonight belongs to Fiziev.

Result: Rafael Fiziev defeats Brad Riddell by third-round knockout

