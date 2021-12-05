Jose Aldo and Rob Font delivered the goods last night (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the bantamweight contenders collided in a five-round main event. It was a competitive fight, but Aldo ultimately came out on top (highlights HERE).

In addition to the bantamweight headliner, UFC Vegas 44 produced some wildly entertaining fights and finishes. Check them out below and let us know which ones stood out the most:

Lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev showed off his world-class striking when he finished a very tough Brad Riddell with a third-round wheel kick knockout

Rising bantamweight prospect Vince Morales captured his second-straight win with a first-round knockout finish over veteran Louis Smolka (highlights HERE)

Claudio Puelles scored his fourth-straight UFC victory when he stopped lightweight brawler Chris Gruetzemacher via third-round kneebar

Former RIZIN bantamweight champion Manel Kape kept his winning ways going in the UFC’s flyweight division with an impressive TKO stoppage over Zhalgas Zhumagulov (watch it HERE)

Dusko Todorovic earned a much needed win at middleweight when he stopped Maki Pitolo with a vicious first-round TKO

Middleweight journeyman Chris Curtis captured another improbable win when he stopped Brendan Allen with a nasty TKO finish in the second round (highlights HERE)

Clay Guida produced his first finish since 2017 with a wild comeback submission over lightweight veteran Leonardo Santos

Cheyanne Vlismas looked better than ever in her return to action as the women’s strawweight contender outpointed Mallory Martin over three exciting rounds

Light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill put the 205-pound division on notice with a brutal 48-second knockout stoppage over the talented Jimmy Crute (see it HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 44 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin

Performance of the Night: Clay Guida

Performance of the Night: Chris Curtis

Performance of the Night: Jamahal Hill

Performance of the Night: Rafael Fiziev

