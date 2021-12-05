Jose Aldo pushed his bantamweight win streak to three last night (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the former UFC featherweight champion outlasted Rob Font for a main event decision win.

Font was in control early as he proved to be the better boxer, but Aldo waited patiently and ended up catching him flush with a right hand that wobbled Font and eventually knocked him down. Font kept busy with more volume in the second, but it was Aldo who landed the more powerful punches and threatened to change the shape of the fight. Still, Font powered through and kept pressing the action.

Aldo was able to gain top control in the third and kept Font on his back for a few minutes. Font was able to break free, but Aldo made him pay with a whipping leg kick that knocked Font down. Aldo fired again in the fourth round with a vicious combination that knocked Font to the canvas once more. Luckily for Font, he was able to tie Aldo up when the former UFC champion rushed in for ground-and-pound.

The fifth round saw a desperate Font rush Aldo and try to land something of major significance. Aldo was tired, but he still did enough to keep himself out of harm’s way. Aldo even landed another barrage of punches that seriously hurt Font, who somehow held on. The fight went to the judges’ scorecards and Aldo walked away with the win.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

