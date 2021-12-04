Jimmy Crute and Jamahal Hill faced off in a Light Heavyweight clash tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Crute came out firing kicks, looking to compete with his foe’s range advantage. Almost immediately, Hill returned fire with a hook that dropped Crute. The Australian survived, but seconds later, another MASSIVE right hook found the chin of “The Brute,” who immediately fell to the floor unconscious.

WOW! There’s not much to talk about here: Crute tried to start aggressively, but Hill’s right hook was already dialed in, and it ended the contest quickly. Just like that, Jamahal Hill scores the biggest win of his career, while Crute will be forced to rebound for consecutive losses.

It doesn’t get much better than that!

Result: Jamahal Hill defeats Jimmy Crute via knockout

