UFC president Dana White is officially free of COVID-19 after taking the medical advice of long-time friend and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

White, who revealed earlier this week that him and his family tested positive for COVID-19 after a Thanksgiving trip to Maine, told TMZ Sports on Friday that he no longer has the virus. Instead of following the typical protocol for COVID-19 recovery White decided to follow in the footsteps of Joe Rogan, as well as Aaron Rodgers, and take a concoction of doctor prescribed medication. This included a combination of Ivermectin, Z-Pak, Prednisone, and monoclonal antibodies, along with an NAD and Vitamin C drip.

“I feel incredible,” said White. “Today is day 5 since testing positive for COVID, and [Friday at 9 AM], I tested negative for COVID. Thank you, Dr. Joe Rogan!”

White, who has done everything in his power to keep UFC going during the COVID-19 pandemic, was fully vaccinated before contracting the virus over the holiday break. He put his trust in Rogan, who has been ridiculed for his COVID-19 advice in the past, and has presumably defeated the coronavirus in just a matter of days.

“Joe Rogan is a brilliant guy and he talks to the most brilliant people out there,” said White. “He studies, he does his homework on all this stuff, and it’s a fact that this works.”

Despite testing negative for COVID-19 on Friday, White said his real doctor advised him not to attend UFC Vegas 44 this Saturday in Las Vegas (results HERE) and wait for a follow-up on Monday. The UFC president will oblige.

“I’ve had COVID and I couldn’t have had a better week this week,” said White.