As soon as UFC Vegas 44 wraps up tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between red-hot bantamweight contender Rob Font and former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo, a co-headliner involving lightweight strikers Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev, and a light heavyweight scrap featuring young contenders Jimmy Crute and Jamahal Hill, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

For complete UFC Vegas 44 results and coverage click here.