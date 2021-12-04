Jamahal Hill put the light heavyweight division on notice earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Sweet Dreams” ended No. 13-ranked Jimmy Crute with a 48-second knockout (punch).

Crute started to land some kicks early but Hill stayed in the pocket to find his opening. He ended up knocking Crute down with a punch that landed on the temple, but Crute recovered. A few moments later Hill blasted Crute with a powerful right hand. Crute fell to the canvas and Hill launched one final punch as the referee rushed in for the stoppage.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Hill, who was the betting underdog in this fight, needed a win like this after coming up short against Paul Craig back in June. Crute is arguably a tougher fight than Craig so it’s a good sign to see Hill shine in an important spot. This performance could land him a shot at the light heavyweight top 10 his next time out.

