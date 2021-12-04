 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Submission! Watch Clay Guida pull off wild comeback, stop Leonardo Santos at UFC Vegas 44

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Guida v Santos Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Clay Guida survived an early scare to earn a huge comeback finish earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight veteran stopped Brazilian fighter Leonardo Santos with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 44 On ESPN+

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Dec 4, 2021, with a thrilling Bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4-ranked Rob Font battle No. 5-seeded Jose Aldo. In UFC Vegas 44’s co-main event, No. 12-ranked Lightweight contender, Brad Riddell, squares off with No. 14-seeded Rafael Fiziev in a striking fan’s dream fight.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Santos is a fast starter and he wasted little time attacking Guida. A piercing front kick by Santos stuck Guida in the stomach and “The Carpenter” covered up in pain. Santos pursued with punches and knees and nearly put Guida out. Guida somehow survived and actually ended up in top control to end the first round.

In the second, Santos was gassed and Guida quickly moved in for the kill. After taking Santos’ back Guida was able to lock up the rear-naked choke and put the squeeze on an exhausted Santos, who eventually tapped.

Check out the video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC Vegas 44 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...