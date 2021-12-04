Clay Guida survived an early scare to earn a huge comeback finish earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight veteran stopped Brazilian fighter Leonardo Santos with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Santos is a fast starter and he wasted little time attacking Guida. A piercing front kick by Santos stuck Guida in the stomach and “The Carpenter” covered up in pain. Santos pursued with punches and knees and nearly put Guida out. Guida somehow survived and actually ended up in top control to end the first round.

In the second, Santos was gassed and Guida quickly moved in for the kill. After taking Santos’ back Guida was able to lock up the rear-naked choke and put the squeeze on an exhausted Santos, who eventually tapped.

Check out the video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

