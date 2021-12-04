HE DOES IT AGAIN!!! @Actionman513 with a HUGE win! pic.twitter.com/cv8ckD7Jq9

Chris Curtis delivered another upset win earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Action Man” finished middleweight contender Brendan Allen via second-round TKO (punches and knees).

Curtis and Allen went toe-to-toe in the first as both landed hard strikes on the feet. Allen mixed in some ground work along the way, but Curtis wasn’t going anywhere. The two middleweights continued their battle into the second which is when Curtis landed a hard body shot followed by a short right hook that badly wobbled Allen. Curtis rushed in and unloaded punches and knees along the cage to get the eventual finish.

Curtis, 34, captured an improbable win in his UFC debut just one month ago when he stopped Phil Hawes with a first-round knockout. To come in less than 30 days later and take out Allen in this fashion is pretty damn impressive. Don’t be surprised if “Acton Man” is fighting for a top 15 spot in the UFC’s middleweight division his next time out.

