Dusko Todorovic earned a much needed win earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Serbian put an end to Maki Pitolo with a first-round TKO (punches).

After a brief feeling out period on the feet Pitolo decided to pull guard in effort to lock in a guillotine choke. It was tight, but Todorovic stayed calm and eventually wiggled free. From there, Todorovic was able to ground-and-pound Pitolo and take his back, which allowed “Thunder” to unload hard punches until the referee had seen enough.

Todorovic, who made his UFC debut with an undefeated 9-0 record, was coming off back-to-back losses to Punahele Soriano and Gregory Rodrigues earlier this year. This was an important win for the 27-year-old light heavyweight and a reminder that he’s still a very dangerous fighter.

