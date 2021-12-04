 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knockout! Watch Manel Kape obliterate Zhalgas Zhumagulov with insane combination - UFC Vegas 44

By Dan Hiergesell
Manel Kape delivered yet again in his return to the Octagon earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Starboy” dismantled Zhalgas Zhumagulov via first-round TKO (punches).

Both flyweights came out on fire and exchanged at an incredible rate. Zhumagulov seemed to gain the upper hand early with some really nice straight punches, but Kape ended up catching him with a slick left-right combo. Zhumagulov fell to the canvas in a heap and when he returned to his feet Kape unloaded an insane barrage of punches along the cage. Kape’s output was so quick that it looked like the fight was playing in fast forward. Zhumagulov eventually fell to the ground and the fight was stopped.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Kape, who is a former RIZIN bantamweight champion, has now captured two impressive finishes in a row, having stopped Ode’ Osbourne with a flying knee knockout this past August. “Superboy” is as talented as any flyweight in the world so it will be interesting to see how long he can keep this hot streak up as he pushes his way into the top 15.

For complete UFC Vegas 44 results and coverage click here.

