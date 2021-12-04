Claudio Puelles pushed his UFC win streak to four earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Peruvian prospect stopped lightweight veteran Chris Gruetzemacher via third-round submission (kneebar).

This fight was pretty one-sided from the opening bell as Puelles used his speed and versatility on the feet to batter Gruetzemacher before taking him down and landing some good ground-and-pound. Gruetzemacher returned the favor with a small moment of top control in the second, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tides. The action hit the canvas again in the third and that’s when Puelles grabbed a hold of Gruetzemacher’s leg and locked in the submission finish.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Puelles, who is now 4-1 since making his UFC debut back in 2016, is a very talented fighter at 155 pounds and certainly a name to watch heading into 2022. However, the 25-year-old prospect needs to clean up a few things, especially his takedown attempts, if he wants to work his way towards the division’s top 15.

For complete UFC Vegas 44 results and coverage click here.