That's how you start the show! @Vandetta135 gets the finish in RD 1️⃣! #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/6asiBa5Qte

Vince Morales claimed the biggest victory of his MMA career thus far with a first-round knockout stoppage over Louis Smolka earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Smolka tried to find his range early but Morales was too active. He landed crisp jabs and combinations to the body that quickly put Smolka on notice. As Smolka started to move in for some of his own offense Morales countered with a power right and put “Da Last Samurai” down. Morales followed suit with a few insurance shots as Smolka covered up and the referee stepped in.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Morales, 31, has now won back-to-back fights after edging out Drako Rodriguez via decision this past August. The talented bantamweight is now 3-3 as a member of the UFC roster and will look to break through in a jam-packed division entering 2022. This performance was certainly a momentum-builder for “Vandetta.”

