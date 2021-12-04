The action returns to the Octagon later tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) when UFC Vegas 44 goes down live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as surging bantamweight contender Rob Font meets former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo in the main event.

In addition to the bantamweight barnburner, lightweight strikers Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev will collide an exciting co-headliner, Jimmy Crute will be back in action against fellow light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill, and lightweight veteran Clay Guida will try to get back in the win column in a matchup with Brazilian finisher Leonardo Santos.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 44’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks

Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells CANCELED

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight

Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Vegas 44: ‘Font vs. Aldo’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.

Television

UFC Vegas 44: ‘Font vs. Aldo’ main card and “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN. Check with your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.

UFC Vegas 44: ‘Font vs. Aldo’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Vegas 44: ‘Font vs. Aldo’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

