How to watch UFC Vegas 44: ‘Font vs. Aldo’ TONIGHT on ESPN+

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 265: Aldo v Munoz Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

The action returns to the Octagon later tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) when UFC Vegas 44 goes down live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as surging bantamweight contender Rob Font meets former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo in the main event.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Dec 4, 2021, with a thrilling Bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4-ranked Rob Font battle No. 5-seeded Jose Aldo. In UFC Vegas 44’s co-main event, No. 12-ranked Lightweight contender, Brad Riddell, squares off with No. 14-seeded Rafael Fiziev in a striking fan’s dream fight.

In addition to the bantamweight barnburner, lightweight strikers Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev will collide an exciting co-headliner, Jimmy Crute will be back in action against fellow light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill, and lightweight veteran Clay Guida will try to get back in the win column in a matchup with Brazilian finisher Leonardo Santos.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 44’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev
Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill
Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)
7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic
Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks
Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells CANCELED
Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin
Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight
Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher
Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 44 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.

