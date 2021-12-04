Highlights! Sergio Pettis scores Knockout of the Year candidate over Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272 | Video

@SergioPettis turns the tide with a spinning back fist KO out of NOWHERE! The Bantamweight champ retains in spectacular fashion LIVE on @SHOsports . #Bellator272 pic.twitter.com/2KEQPRrlIR

Things weren’t looking so good for Bellator Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis at Bellator 272 against Kyoji Horiguchi through the first three rounds of their title fight in Uncasville, Connecticut, losing on the judges scorecards going into the fourth.

Throughout the first 15 minutes, Horiguchi pretty much had his way with the champion, landing low kicks and taking him down at will. Pettis, meanwhile, simply could pop off his offense, failing to land any strikes of note on the RIZIN 135-pound kingpin.

Once the fourth round began, Pettis came out a bit more aggressive and started letting his fists fly a bit more. After going in for a high kick that Horiguchi ducked under, Pettis used the momentum to unleash a spinning backfist from hell that put Horiguchi out for the count.

Being the great sportsman that he is, Pettis pulled back as he was about to land a vicious hammerfist.