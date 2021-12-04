Rob Font vs Jose Aldo full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 44 main event

Rob Font and Jose Aldo are just a couple of hours away from their UFC Vegas 44 bantamweight main event TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out a special pre-fight video preview embedded above.

Font (19-4) quietly assembled a four-fight win streak over the last three years and now finds himself ranked at No. 4 in the 135-pound division. A victory over “Junior” may not be enough to score him a title shot against Petr Yan, considering Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw are both lodged in the queue.

As for Aldo (30-7), he managed to rebound from his Yan loss to win consecutive decisions over Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera. The Brazilian is now 2-2 as a bantamweight and like Font, needs a big win this weekend in “Sin City” if he hopes to stay alive in the crowded 135-pound title hunt.

