Welcome to Midnight Mania!

This may come as a major shock, but Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are still bickering on social media. Before launching into their latest exchange, a bit of context: Diaz made it clear recently that he has little to no interest in fighting a UFC “rookie” like Khamzat Chimaev. When McGregor’s recent quote about being excited to compete again spread today, Diaz kindly offered to play matchmaker for his rival and would-be foe.

Let him fight kamrat that be a great fight to make

He needs a easy new guy to fight anyway he can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all

Great idea Nate

Thanks pic.twitter.com/WyAj1oVsVu — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 3, 2021

“Let him fight kamrat,” Diaz tweet in regards to McGregor. “That be a great fight to make. He needs a easy new guy to fight anyway he can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all.”

McGregor answered the call, responding “No problem, b—ch.”

Soon afterward, Chimaev — fresh off his own Twitter attack on Diaz — joined the fray, seemingly agreeing to the match up.

Gonna be a good fight good luck to u both and stay safe out there I need both you lil bitches healthy and strong for this one @ufc — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 4, 2021

In response, Diaz wrote, “Gonna be a good fight good luck to u both and stay safe out there I need both you lil bitches healthy and strong for this one.”

Otherwise, Diaz and McGregor traded barbs one final time, and that’s a wrap on this week’s episode of Mac vs. Diaz madness!

Two sugars. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 4, 2021

The only real new question here: is there even the slightest chance of UFC booking McGregor vs. Chimaev?

Insomnia

I’m not really a gun guy, but my instincts are telling me this is not proper firearm safety.

Aljamain Sterling is really skilled at throwing a wide mix of kicks.

Classic COVID-19 era matchmaking, turning a disaster into an entirely new bout!

How long until we actually see Hasbulla make his walk to the Octagon? It has to happen. I’d rather watch the pseudo toddler fight than the some of the bizarre old man boxing matches being made.

Related Hasbulla kicked off Instagram for threatening to kill someone

How the turn tables ...

Leon Edwards proved against Nate Diaz that this one actually does work pic.twitter.com/sIAz49oDbH — Abul (AbzTalks) (@AbzTalks1) December 2, 2021

Anderson Silva has some of the greatest reaction time in UFC history, so this must be working!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Marcus Almeida got it done once again in the One Championship cage.

Win or lose, Spike Carlyle can be counted on to provide the entertainment once that cage door closes.

Spike Carlyle with one of the biggest comeback wins of 2021!



Tune in to the #Bellator272 prelims, brought to you by @MonsterEnergy & fueled by @sheetz LIVE NOW. ⬇️



https://t.co/oGpJL8x2l6 pic.twitter.com/CjmnbBGLv8 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) December 4, 2021

The rarely seen chicken dance:

Random Land

The most incredible bike trick that I’ve ever seen:

Midnight Music: Beck is a legend.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.