The final UFC pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2021 is in the books and fight fans can now check out all the behind-the-scenes action for UFC 269

UFC 269 turned out to be one of the most impactful and memorable UFC cards of the year. Two exhilarating title fights led the way, but the card also featured the likes of Sean O’Malley, Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt, Tai Tuivasa, Josh Emmett, and many more. It was a tremendous showing for the promotion as it closed out 2021 with a bang.

The main event saw Charles Oliveira successfully defend his UFC lightweight title against perennial contender Dustin Poirier, who was favored to win the affair. After two savage rounds featuring back-and-forth action Oliveira was able to wear “Diamond” down in the third and secure a fight-ending submission finish. It was quite impressive and solidified Oliveira as the very best lightweight fighter in the world today.

The co-main event featured one of the biggest upsets in MMA history as Julianna Pena shocked the combat sports world with a submission finish over long-time UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Pena was able to land some big shots on the feet before taking Nunes down in the second round and applying her career-changing choke.

Check out all of the pre-fight, mid-fight, and post-fight action above and let us know your thoughts. Was UFC 269 in fact the best card of 2021?

