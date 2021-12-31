What did Michael Bisping get for Christmas? ‘Pretty bloody miserable’ case of COVID-19

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that Joe Rogan soon would be there...

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was on Santa’s naughty list for 2021, and since coal is too valuable a fossil fuel to waste on a mouthy Brit, Ol’ St. Nick left Bizzy a case of coronavirus.

“We had a nice Christmas in the Bisping household but, but we all got COVID,” Bisping told his YouTube followers (transcribed by Sportskeeda). “Every single bloody one of us. So the last few days in my house have been not the best day, shall we say. It’s been pretty bloody miserable if I’m honest.”

“From Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, my wife and I, we were in bed all day, couldn’t get out of the house and I know you don’t want to hear about COVID but, tough shit! That was my Christmas basically. My son Callum, Callum the little shit, went to a wrestling tournament, got COVID, and gave it back to the entire house!”

Bisping, 42, retired from active competition back in late 2017 but has remained on television by way of “Fight Night” commentary. “The Count” also hosts a popular podcast about all things MMA and beyond, which used to feature a theme song about how awful we are here at MMAmania.com.

Like Archie and Edith used to say, those were the dayyyyyyyyys.