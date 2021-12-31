Francis Ngannou is arguably the scariest striker in combat sports right now, but the UFC heavyweight champion believes Jon Jones is the best all-around standup fighter in MMA today.

MMA is full of high-level strikers who are capable of producing some inspiring performances. From Max Holloway’s volume striking to Israel Adesanya’s precision and technique, the list of world-class standup artists is long and vast. Some possess more ability than others, but MMA is full of skilled strikers wherever you look.

Jones, who is widely considered one of the best fighters in MMA history, isn’t known solely for his striking. The former UFC light heavyweight champion is the complete package offering wrestling, grappling, punches, kicks, and submissions. Jones’ diversity is one of the biggest reasons why he’s considered a MMA legend.

Still, Ngannou believes Jones’ overall ability on the feet makes him the best striker in the sport today. From Jones’ elbows in the clinch to his piercing oblique kicks, Ngannou is impressed by everything “Bones” throws on the feet.

Surprisingly, Ngannou also claims that heavyweight rival Ciryl Gane is the best kickboxer in MMA today. Ngannou and Gane, who are former training partners, will collide at UFC 270 next month for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title.

“If I’m about to say the best striker for MMA striking, it would still be Jon Jones,” said Ngannou via his YouTube channel. “But if we go kickboxing style, then I think it will be Ciryl [Gane]. But for MMA striking, I would give it to Jon Jones. Because, like, with his elbow and all this stuff that he does.. the oblique kick, all those stuff. For MMA, is the perfect striking.”

What say you, Maniacs? Is Jones the best striker in MMA considering every weapon he has at his disposal?

Let’s hear it!