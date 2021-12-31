And new? Bookies lay odds on Khamzat Chimaev, Conor McGregor ending 2022 as UFC champ

What are the odds Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor end 2022 as UFC champ?

The number crunchers over at BetOnline.ag have put together data on all 12 weight classes with most of the eligible contenders, and to the surprise of no one, Chimaev is near the top of his division when it comes to potential title reigns.

“Borz” is undefeated at 10-0.

McGregor is more toward the middle of the pack, despite this recent dialogue, because of the status of his surgically-repaired leg. Not only would McGregor need to make his Octagon return before the end of the year, he would need an immediate title shot.

At the risk of “burning it all down.”

Here’s what the title race looks like in rest of the divisions for the end of 2022.

Men UFC Flyweight Champion End of 2022

Brandon Moreno: 2/1

Deivesen Figueiredo: 13/4

Askar Askarov: 7/2

Henry Cejudo: 7/1

Alex Perez: 8/1

Alexandre Pantoja: 8/1

Brandon Royval: 12/1

Kay Kara France: 12/1

Rogerio Bontorin: 14/1

Matheus Nicolau: 20/1

Men UFC Bantamweight Champion End of 2022

Petr Yan: 10/17

Aljamain Sterling: 9/2

TJ Dillashaw: 8/1

Jose Aldo: 9/1

Henry Cejudo: 10/1

Meran Dvalihvili: 12/1

Cory Sandhagen: 14/1

Dominick Cruz: 25/1

Rob Font: 25/1

Sean O’Malley: 25/1

Marlon Vera: 28/1

Men UFC Featherweight Champion End of 2022

Alexander Volkanovski: 5/9

Max Holloway: 7/2

Chan Sung Jung: 23/4

Giga Chikadze: 11/1

Calvin Kattar: 16/1

Josh Emmett: 16/1

Arnold Allen: 22/1

Brian Ortega: 25/1

Bryce Mitchell: 28/1

Dan Ige: 28/1

Ilia Topuria: 33/1

Movsar Evloev: 33/1

Men UFC Lightweight Champion End of 2022

Charles Oliveira: 2/1

Islam Makachev: 3/1

Beneil Dariush: 4/1

Justin Gaethje: 4/1

Dustin Poirier: 7/1

Conor McGregor: 9/1

Michael Chandler: 12/1

Rafael Dos Anjos: 20/1

Gregor Gillespie: 25/1

Rafael Fiziev: 28/1

Men UFC Welterweight Champion End of 2022

Kamaru Usman: 2/5

Khamzat Chimaev: 5/1

Leon Edwards: 7/1

Vincente Luque: 7/1

Gilbert Burns: 9/1

Belal Muhamad: 10/1

Colby Covington: 14/1

Sean Brady: 14/1

Conor McGregor: 25/1

Jorge Masvidal: 25/1

Nate Diaz: 25/1

Stephen Thompson: 33/1

Men UFC Middleweight Champion End of 2022

Israel Adesanya: 5/8

Robert Whittaker: 17/4

Marvin Vettori: 7/1

Jared Canonier: 15/2

Derek Brunson: 10/1

Jack Hermansson: 12/1

Khamzat Chimaev: 16/1

Sean Strickland: 18/1

Darren Till: 22/1

Uriah Hall: 25/1

Men UFC Light Heavyweight Champion End of 2022

Jiri Prohazka: 12/5

Alexander Rakic: 3/1

Glover Teixeira: 13/4

Jan Blachowicz: 11/2

Magomed Ankalaev: 6/1

Anthony Smith: 15/2

Thiago Santos: 10/1

Dominick Reyes: 14/1

Jamahal Hill: 20/1

Men UFC Heavyweight Champion End of 2022

Francis Ngannou: 9/4

Cyril Gane: 11/4

Curtis Blaydes: 6/1

Jon Jones: 13/2

Stipe Miocic: 13/2

Derrick Lewis: 7/1

Alexander Volkov: 9/1

Tom Aspinall: 16/1

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: 18/1

Chris Daukaus: 25/1

Tai Tuivasa: 25/1

Women UFC Strawweight Champion End of 2022

Rose Namajunas: 11/4

Carla Esparza: 7/2

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 9/2

Weili Zhang: 9/2

Marina Rodriguez: 13/2

Mackenzie Dern: 15/2

Tecia Torres: 9/1

Amanda Lemos: 10/1

Amanda Ribas: 14/1

Yan Xiaonan: 20/1

Women UFC Flyweight Champion End of 2022

Valentina Shevchenko: 2/11

Katlyn Chookagian: 8/1

Taila Santos: 8/1

Viviane Araujo: 11/1

Andrea Lee: 12/1

Manon Fiorot: 12/1

Alexa Grasso: 16/1

Jenifer Maia: 20/1

Women UFC Bantamweight Champion End of 2022

Amanda Nunes: 5/6

Julianna Pena: 2/1

Holly Holm: 6/1

Irene Aldana: 13/2

Ketlen Vieira: 11/1

Aspen Ladd: 14/1

Miesha Tate: 14/1

Raquel Pennington: 20/1

Women UFC Featherweight Champion End of 2022

Amanda Nunes: 1/5

Kayla Harrison: 3/1

Norma Dumont: 10/1

Aspen Ladd: 11/1

